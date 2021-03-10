MCI Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Matchday 28 of the ongoing English Premier League sees table-toppers Manchester City lock horns with mid-table side Southampton in their latest PL clash. The English domestic football league fixture is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium on March 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MCI vs SOU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other match details.

MCI vs SOU live: MCI vs SOU Dream11 match preview

After a poor start to the season, Manchester City have managed to bounce back strong and are currently at the top of the table. They hold a massive 11-point lead at the top and look likely to lift the trophy again in May. Pep Guardiola’s men will walk into the match itching to bounce back to winning ways after they saw their 21-game winning streak end following a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at the Etihad.

Southampton, on the other hand, had contrasting results than their opponents as the Saints pocketed a comfortable 2-0 win against Sheffield United in their last Premier League outing. Ralph Hasenhuttl's men will be happy with their performance as their win against the Blades saw them end their four-game winless run. Currently slotted 14th on the league table, Southampton will be itching to end at the top half the PL table but still have a long way to go as they will focus on gathering as many points as possible in their upcoming matches.

MCI vs SOU Playing 11

Manchester City- Ederson, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Bernado Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Southampton- Fraser Forster, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Takumi Minamino, Nathan Tella, Che Adams

MCI vs SOU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Defenders – Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ruben Dias

Midfielders - Phil Foden, Takumi Minamino, Ilkay Gundogan, James Ward-Prowse

Strikers - Raheem Sterling, Che Adams

MCI vs SOU Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Phil Foden, Takumi Minamino

Vice-Captain- Che Adams or Ilkay Gundogan

MCI vs SOU Match Prediction

Manchester City start the match as favourites and will be itching to get back to winning ways against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side. They are likely to register a routine victory and register the 21st win of their ongoing Premier League season.

Prediction- Manchester City 2-0 Southampton

Note: The above MCI vs SOU Dream11 prediction, MCI vs SOU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs SOU Dream11 Team and MCI vs SOU Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.