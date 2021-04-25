MCI Vs TOT Dream11: Man City Vs Tottenham Prediction, Team, Top Picks for EFL Cup Final

Manchester City (MCI) will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) at Wembley on Sunday, April 25 for the 2020/21 Carabao Cup trophy. The EFL Cup final between the two English giants is scheduled to commence at 4:30 PM BST (9:00 PM IST). Here's a look at our MCI vs TOT Dream11 prediction, team, and top picks ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: EFL Cup final preview

Manchester City will be hoping to make it four EFL titles in as many years when they take on Spurs in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side beat Man United 2-0 in the semi-finals of the competition in January to make it to the final. They will head into the game on the back of a tough 2-1 win against Aston Villa during the week.



Meanwhile, Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho just six days prior to the EFL Cup final and Ryan Mason was announced as an interim at the North London club. The former Spurs midfielder, however, got off to a positive start in his managerial career as Spurs came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton on Tuesday. However, Mason will be aware that he could end Spurs' 13-year trophy drought on Sunday with a win against Man City.





Man City vs Tottenham team news, injuries, and probable line-ups

For Man City, star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt following an ankle injury he picked up in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea. English centre-back John Stones is suspended while Zack Steffen will feature in goal instead of Ederson.

Predicted line-up for Man City - Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling.

Tottenham will be concerned over the fitness of talismanic forward Harry Kane, who is a doubt for the game following an ankle injury he sustained last weekend. Along with Kane, Matt Doherty is also a doubt while Ben Davies remains sidelined.

Predicted line-up for Tottenham - Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Lucas.

MCI vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Lloris

Defenders - Cancelo, Laporte, Reguilon

Midfielders - Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Silva, Hojbjerg, Ndombele

Forwards - Son (VC), Sterling

MCI vs TOT Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Man City - Ilkay Gundogan has scored 19 goals in all competitions for City and is enjoying his best goalscoring season. Riyad Mahrez is also a good option to pick as the Algerian has scored 10 goals and bagged six assists this campaign.

Top picks for Tottenham - Heung-min Son has been incredible for Spurs this season and has bagged 19 goals in all competitions. He is likely to lead the line for the London giants if Harry Kane is unavailable. Reguilon has been solid in defence and could rack up points with his tackling and interceptions.

Note: The aforementioned MCI vs TOT Dream11 team is created on the basis of our own analysis. Our MCI vs TOT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Tottenham, Man City Instagram