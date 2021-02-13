MCI Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Injury Updates, Premier League Match Preview

Manchester City will host Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming match of the Premier League season on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on February 13. The kickoff time for the match is scheduled for 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the MCI vs TOT Dream11 prediction, MCI vs TOT Dream11 team and MCI vs TOT playing 11.

MCI vs TOT Dream11 prediction: MCI vs TOT live match preview

This is expected to be a cracking contest as Manchester City look to extend their lead at the top while Tottenham look to move up the points table in their quest for European football next season. City are in terrific form ahead of the clash against the Spurs as they are now 15 matches unbeaten in a row in all competitions. They will not settle for anything less than a win as they continue their bid to become champions of England yet again.

Jose Mourinho's men are currently at the seventh position on the points table and will be desperate to take away all three points on offer. Tottenham have lost three of their last five matches due to which they are off the pace from the top four. Jose Mourinho will be eyeing to pull off wins from hereon starting with the match against City on Saturday in order to keep in touching distance of top four.

MCI vs TOT live: Injury Updates

Manchester City: Manager Pep Guardiola in his press conference said that Sergio Aguero, Ruben Dias and Rodrigo could all be available for selection for the upcoming fixture, while Fernandinho will miss out due to injury.

Spurs: Jose Mourinho has said that defender Serge Aurier remains a doubt for Man City clash after picking up an injury during last Sunday’s win against West Brom. The injury also sidelined him from the FA Cup tie versus Everton, which Spurs lost 4-5. Giovani Lo Celso will also miss the clash

MCI vs TOT match prediction: MCI vs TOT Dream 11 Top Picks

Harry Kane

Son Heung-min

İlkay Gündoğan

Gabriel Jesus

MCI vs TOT Dream 11 Team

Goalkeeper- Hugo Lloris

Defenders- Jao Cancelo, John Stones, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies

Midfielders-IIkay Gündogan, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Phil Foden

Strikers- Harry Kane, Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-min

MCI vs TOT Match Prediction

As per our prediction, Manchester City will win the match.

Note: The above MCI vs TOT Dream11 prediction, MCI vs TOT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team and MCI vs TOT Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

Image: Manchester City / Twitter