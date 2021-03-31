MCI-W Vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Women's Champions League Preview

Manchester City Women host FC Barcelona Women in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. The second leg of their UWCL quarter-final is set to take place on March 31 at the Academy Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the MCI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the encounter.

MCI-W vs BAR-W live: MCI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 match preview

Manchester City Women suffered their first defeat in a long time during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against FC Barcelona. The game was expected to be a close encounter but the English outfit failed to live up to their expectations and could not recreate their Champions League form which saw them record a massive 8-0 aggregate against Fiorentina Women in their Round of 16.

There is nothing stopping FC Barcelona Women as the Spanish side are deemed favourites to win the UWCL. After recording a comprehensive win over the English outfit, the Catalunya side has a foot in the final four and is expected to ease themselves into the semi-finals. However, The English side's squad depth and quality cannot be completely ignored by FC Barcelona as they will vary off their opponent's strength and an advantage to play the match on home turf.

MCI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team: MCI-W vs BAR-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper – Sandra Paños

Defenders – M. Torrejon, L. Bronze, M. Leon

Midfielders – S. Mewis, A. Putellas, C. Weir, M. Caldentey

Strikers – A. Oshoala, E. White, J. Hermoso

MCI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- J. Hermoso or C. Weir

Vice-Captain -E. White or M. Caldentey

MCI-W vs BAR-W Match Prediction

FC Barcelona Women completely demolished Manchester City Women in the first game and are expected to pull off a similar result on Wednesday. However, the English outfit cannot be taken for granted as the Manchester side will be aiming for their revenge and hope to give their Spanish outfit a run for their money in the second leg. Given the current form of both teams, we predict a comfortable win for FC Barcelona Women at the end of the 90 minutes as they look to enter the semifinal of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Prediction- Manchester City Women 0-2 FC Barcelona Women

Note: The above MCI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction, MCI-W vs BAR-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team and MCI-W vs BAR-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.