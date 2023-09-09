McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying

Scott McTominay moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as the joint leading scorer in European Championship qualifying with Scotland on the brink of securing a place at next year’s tournament.

McTominay continued his unlikely goal spree as the Scots extended their 100% record in Group A by beating Cyprus 3-0 Friday on a night when Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score for Spain — and also the youngest player to score in a European qualifier — in a 7-1 win against Georgia.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay claimed his sixth goal in qualifying for Euro 2024 as Scotland stayed ahead of Spain in the group on a maximum 15 points after five straight wins.

Scotland needs two more points to ensure its place at the tournament, which will be held in Germany.

McTominay is level at the top of the scoring charts with new United teammate, Rasmus Hojlund of Denmark and former club mate, Romelu Lukaku of Belgium.

Ronaldo and Kane have five goals each.

McTominay has also been involved in more goals than any other player during qualifying, having provided one assist.

He credited Scotland coach Steve Clarke for his goal run.

“The manager gives me a lot of freedom to get in the box, and potentially make things happen,” McTominay said. “He’s shown a lot of faith in me, and I just want to repay him.

“I just want to make people in Scotland happy, that’s my job, and the team’s job, and I think we’re doing it well at the minute.”

McTominay opened the scoring after six minutes at AEK Arena in Larnaca and Ryan Porteous doubled the lead in the 16th.

John McGinn added a third in the 30th.

Scotland will qualify without needing any more points if Norway and Georgia draw on Tuesday.

Spain, in second place, has played two fewer games than Scotland, but is on six points having already lost to the group leader.