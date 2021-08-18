Megan Rapinoe Almost ’bullied’ Players Into Taking The Knee, Says Former US Goalkeeper

Former US Goalkeeper, Hope Solo has accused Megan Rapinoe of bullying players of the U.S. Women’s National Team(USWNT) into taking the knee during the national anthem to join her in the protests for racial injustice. The claim made by Solo contradicts the timeline as Rapinoe started kneeling during the Seattle Reign games in September 2016. Solo, however, was suspended from the USWNT in August 2016 after the comments made by her on the Swedish National team, following the US’s exit from the Rio Olympics quarterfinals.

Hope Solo last played for the US Women’s National Team during Rio Olympics 2016

The bullying comment was made by Solo during a podcast interview with Goal.com. In the podcast, Hope Solo said, “I’ve seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way. But it’s our right as Americans to do it whatever way we’re comfortable with and I think that’s really hard being on the main stage right now with so many political issues for athletes. There’s a lot of pressure and ultimately at the end of the day our number one focus should and has always been to win first”. This comment by Solo was quickly picked up by Rapinoe’s critics as Solo spoke in the podcast with great authority.

However, the fact that Solo was suspended when Rapinoe first took the knee in the league game against the Chicago Red Stars has caught many eyes. The fact that how can a player who was not around the team or wasn’t involved in the team has made such claims is a matter of discussion. Solo is known for making such claims about Ropinoe as she earlier claimed this year that, Rapinoe and other officials of the USWNT signed a collective bargaining agreement that was a step back from the progress made by the team in receiving equal pay as the men’s team.

Taking the knee is a gesture that has become symbolic with football with teams ‘taking the knee’ on the pitch to promote the message of anti-racism. It became a prominent statement during the Euro 2020 when the England team made the gesture before all of their games in the tournament. The gesture was first made by former San Francisco 49ers footballer, Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem before a match in 2016.

