Melbourne City FC Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

A Melbourne derby awaits fans in the ongoing A-League on Saturday as the Melbourne City FC and Melbourne Victory prepare to lock horns at the AAMI Park. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be placed on Saturday, April 17 with the kickoff scheduled for 2:40 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory live stream, playing 11, alongside other details of this clash.

Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory Preview

Melbourne City FC will head into the match brimming with confidence after playing out a 1-1 draw against Sydney FC. Currently ranked third in the A-League standings, the hosts have collected nine wins and lost five games while playing out one draw in the season so far. With 28 points from 15 games, the hosts will be looking to continue on their two-match winning win and aim to pocket three crucial points and claim the number one on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory on the other hand, have struggled throughout the ongoing A-League season as the visitors find themselves at the bottle of the A-League standings. With just three wins against their names so far, the visitors have suffered from 10 losses in 15 games while accumulating just 11 points. Heading into the match after recording a narrow 1-2 win over Newcastle Jets in their last outing, Melbourne Victory will view this game as an opportunity to improve their ranking and move away from the last spot.

Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Melbourne City- Tom Glover, Ben Garuccio, Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Florin Berenguer, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren.

Melbourne Victory- Max Crocombe, Storm Roux, Adama Traore, Aaron Anderson, Nick Ansell, Jacob Butterfield, Leigh Broxham, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Robbie Kruse, Ben Folami.

How to watch Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory live in India?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. To answer the 'How to watch Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory live in Australia?' query, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 2:40 PM IST.

Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

As per our Melbourne City FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction, Melbourne City FC start the match as favorites and are expected to walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction - Melbourne City FC 2-1 Melbourne Victory