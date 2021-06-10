Melbourne City FC Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Champions Melbourne City FC will take on Newcastle Jets in their postponed Matchweek 24 clash of 2020/21 A-League regular season. The game will be played behind closed doors at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and will kick off at 2:35 PM IST on Thursday, June 10. Here's a look at where to watch Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream, team news, the Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets H2H record and our Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction for the same.

Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction and preview

In their final game of the A-League season, Champions Melbourne City will hope to end it on a high having failed to win both their games since they were crowned winners. They will hope to build momentum heading into the Finals series, and a win over the Jets could act as a crucial boost to Patrick Kisnorbo's squad. The Jets, meanwhile, need to take one point or more from their final game of the season to jump Melbourne Victory and avoid the wooden spoon. Craig Deans will oversee his last game as Newcastle boss as he prepares to step down at the end of the season. Jets have only one win from their last five games, and will hope to end their campaign on a high with three points on Thursday. However, Melbourne are favourites and are likely to clinch the win at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The boys are back in action one last time before Finals! 💪



🆚 Newcastle Jets

🏟 Netstrata Jubilee Stadium (behind closed doors)

⏰ 7.05pm

📺 @Foxtel, @kayosports

📱 My Football Live pic.twitter.com/mc3FYohQa4 — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) June 9, 2021

Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets H2H record

The two teams have met 34 times previously, with Melbourne City boasting of a superior H2H record. The Champions have clinched 17 victories compared to Newcastle, with only four meetings between the two teams ending in a draw. Both City and Newcastle have one win apiece against each other in 2020/21 with their latest meeting in April seeing Melbourne register a thumping 3-1 win.

Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets team news

Melbourne City FC will be without Jamie McLaren, Connor Metcalfe and Curtis Good, with the trio away on international duty. Craig Noone is rested due to soreness, while the likes of Nathaniel Atkinson, Andrew Nabbout and Stefan Colakovski are back in contention. For Newcastle, Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi, Syahrian Abimanyu, Liridon Krasniqi, Luka Prso, Connor O’Toole, Ramy Najjarine, and Johnny Koutroumbis are ruled out.

Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets team news: Predicted XIs

Melbourne City FC: Glover; Galloway, Reis, Good, Jamieson; Luna, O'Neill, Berenguer; Tilio, Colakovski, Andrew Nabbout

Newcastle Jets: Duncan; Boogard, Topor-Stanley, Hoffman; Yuel, Millar, Angus Thurgate, Mauragis; O'Donovan, Goodwin

Where to watch Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream?

In India, there will be no official broadcast of the A-League. However, the Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. Live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of both teams. In Australia, the game will broadcast live on ABC TV and Fox Sports 505.

(Image Courtesy: Melbourne City, Newcastle Jets Twitter)