Melbourne City FC Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction, Team News, Live Stream, A-League Preview

Melbourne City FC and Newcastle Jets square off at AAMI Park on Thursday, April 29 as top meets bottom in the A-League. The game between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 7:05 PM ACT (2:35 PM IST). Here's a look at the Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets: A-League game preview

Melbourne City are currently at the top of the A-League standings with 32 points from 17 games. Patrick Kisnorbo's side hold a one-point lead over second-placed Sydney FC, with two more games in hand. However, Melbourne City were held to a 1-1 draw against Macarthur at the weekend and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Newcastle Jets on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Newcastle Jets are at the foot of the A-League standings, with 13 points from 19 games. Craig Deans' side have managed just three wins this season and are winless in their last 10 games. Newcastle Jets were beaten 2-0 by Western United in their last outing and will need to string together a bunch of positive results if they don't want to finish too far away behind the rest of the pack.

Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets team news, injuries and suspensions

Patrick Kisnorbo might consider resting a number of key players for this fixture but he will also want to avoid any slip-ups. With that in mind, the Melbourne City boss may stick with the same starting lineup from the game at Macarthur. However, Conor Metcalfe and Florin Berenguer are both one yellow card away from a suspension.

On the other hand, the Jets will be without top goalscorer Roy O'Donovan after he collected his fifth caution of the campaign against Western United. Kosta Petratos could be given an opportunity in his place, while Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis and Jason Hoffman will be considered for recalls.

Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, Melbourne City are clear favourites to win this contest. Our Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction is a comfortable 3-0 win for the hosts.

A-League live stream: Where to watch Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets live?

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India to answer the 'Where to watch Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets live?' query. However, the Melbourne City FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Melbourne City FC, Newcastle Jets Instagram