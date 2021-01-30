Melbourne City FC Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Melbourne City FC will host Perth Glory at the AAMI Park Stadium on Sunday, January 31. The A-League clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 6:40 PM local time (1:10 PM IST). Here's a look at the Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory live stream details, Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory team news and our prediction ahead of the crunch game.

Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory updates

Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory match and A-League preview

The ongoing 2020–21 A-League is the 44th season of Australia’s premier national level football competition. The league premiered on December 28, 2020, and is scheduled to run until June 30 this year. A total of 12 teams are participating in the season with the Central Coast Mariners currently topping the A-League table with nine points from their four games.

The upcoming Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory fixture is the fourth match for both teams in the season. While Melbourne City FC are placed at sixth on the A-League table with six points, Perth Glory are languishing at No. 11 in the standings.

Click here to check out the updated points table and standings of the ongoing A-League 2020-21 season.

A-League Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory live stream: How to watch Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory live in India?

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India. However, the Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory live stream will be available on the My Football Live App (1:10 PM IST). Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, our Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory prediction indicates a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory team news

Melbourne City FC

Andrew Nabbout will be unavailable for the game as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Atkinson has recovered from his injury and Scott Jamieson has served his suspension.

Perth Glory

For Perth Glory, Diego Castro will be making a return. Osama Malik and Chris Ikonomidis are expected to be unavailable for another 2-4 weeks as both are recovering from their shoulder and knee injuries respectively.

Here is a look at complete Melbourne City FC vs Perth Glory team news along with squads of both sides.

Image source: Melbourne City FC Twitter