Melbourne City FC Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Stream, Prediction, A-League Live

Melbourne City FC will take on Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the A-League following a 3-0 victory over Central Coast Mariners in the previous game. The match will be played on Friday, March 26, 2021. Here are the Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers live:

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction and preview

Tonight we'll hunt a Club record sixth win in a row when we take on Western Sydney at @AAMIPark. ðŸ’ª



Actives return tonight, the boys are on fire and the rain is set to stay away - where else would you want to be?#CmonCity | ðŸŽŸ https://t.co/HbhU3T0sBe — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) March 26, 2021

Melbourne City are in fine form in the past few games and managed to bag a thrilling 2-0 win over current league leaders Central Coast Mariners. Jamie Maclaren and Nathaniel Atkinson scored a goal each to bag an all-important three points. On the other hand, Western Sydney Wanderers FC arrive into the game following an exceptional 3-0 win against Perth Glory. A brace from Mitchell Duke and James Troisi were key in the win.

Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers team news

Aiden O’Neill remains the only major absentee for Melbourne City FC ahead of the clash on Friday. He misses out due to a knee injury. In a major sigh of relief, Adrian Luna completes his recovery and has been included in the squad, while Raphael Borges Rodrigues and Kerrin Stokes have been called up as well.

Vedran Janjetovic remains the only major absentee for Western Sydney Wanderers FC ahead of the clash on Friday due to a long-term injury. Meanwhile, Tass Mourdoukoutas has been called up for the clash against Melbourne City FC, alongside Jordan O’Doherty.

Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers probable XIs

Melbourne City FC: Tom Glover, Scott Galloway, Kerrin Stokes, Curtis Good, Ben Garuccio, Connor Metcalfe, Taras Gomulka, Adrian Luna, Craig Noone, Naoki Tsubaki, Jamie Maclaren.

Western Sydney Wanderers: Daniel Margush, Tate Russell, Ziggy Gordon, Mark Natta, Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Keanu Baccus, James Troisi, Graham Dorrans, Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei.

A-League standings latest update

Melbourne City FC sit at the fourth spot as per the A-League standings latest update. They have racked up 21 points in 11 games and have registered five successive victories as yet. On the other hand, Western Sydney Wanderers sit at the second spot in the league with 22 points in 13 games and are on a three-game winning streak.

Melbourne City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction

Melbourne City are the likely favourites to win the game 1-0 against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Melbourne City website