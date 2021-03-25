Melbourne City Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

In search of their first victory with just two games remaining in the competition, Perth Glory will battle it out against Melbourne City in the Westfield W-League. The match will be played on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here are the Melbourne City vs Perth Glory live stream details, schedule, preview and other key details of the match.

How to watch Melbourne City vs Perth Glory live?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Melbourne City vs Perth Glory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Melbourne City vs Perth Glory live:

Venue: Frank Holohan Reserve

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory prediction and preview

Melbourne City and Perth Glory ended up playing together in the previous game, with the match ending in City's favour. Rhali Dobson scored the only goal of the game to win the tie. The clash on Thursday will be the final game of the competition for Melbourne City while Perth Glory have another game left following their Thursday fixture.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory team news

Teagan Micah continues her recovery from a knee injury and hence will miss out on the action. Teigen Allen, Chelsea Blissett and Sofia Sakalis are also the major absentees for Melbourne City. Meanwhile, Hollie Palmer and Harriet Withers have been included in the squad.

Gemma Craine will not be available for the remaining games of the season due to a hamstring injury. Jamie-Lee Gale has been excluded from the Perth Glory squad to play Melbourne City. Meanwhile, Patricia Charalambous has been called up to the first team.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory probable XIs

Melbourne City: Melissa Barbieri, Jenna McCormick, Emma Checker, Tori Tumeth, Teigen Allen, Alex Chidiac, Noor Hoelsbrekken Eckhoff, Leah Davidson, Georgia Yeoman-Dale, Tyla-Jay Vlajnic, Chinatsu Kira.

Perth Glory: Lily Alfeld, Natasha Rigby, Patricia Charalambous, Elizabeth Anton, Deborah-Anne De la harpe, Malia Steinmetz, Caitlin Doeglas, Hana Lowry, Marianna Tabain, Taneesha Sinead Pascoe Baker, Alexia Moreno.

W-League table update

Melbourne City sit at the seventh spot in the W-League table, having racked up 10 points in 11 games. City have three defeats in the previous five games, while also winning the previous two games in a row. On the other hand, Perth Glory are winless with just two games left for the season to conclude. Glory have racked up just one point this season.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory prediction

Melbourne City are the favourites to win the game 2-0 against Perth Glory.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

