Melbourne Victory Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Melbourne Victory will square off against Adelaide United at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday, March 13. The A-League game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:10 PM local time (1:40 PM IST). Here's a look at the Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United preview

Melbourne Victory currently find themselves at the bottom of the A-League table, with just seven points from 10 games. Grant Brebner's men have endured a shocking start to their campaign and have lost five of their last six league games. Melbourne Victory suffered a humiliating 6-0 home defeat in the Melbourne Derby last Saturday and looked completely out of sorts against Melbourne City FC.

Meanwhile, Adelaide United are currently fifth in the A-League standings, with 16 points from their 10 games. Carl Veart's men ended their run of three straight defeats with a hard-fought win over league leaders Central Coast Mariners on February 19. Since then, they have picked up two wins from two, including a 2-1 victory over Newcastle Jets last Friday.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United team news, injuries and suspensions

For Melbourne Victory, Marco Rojas is ruled out for at least two months due to injury while 20-year-old defender Dylan Ryan has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Veteran defender Ryan Shotton is also on the sidelines as he recovers from a groin problem.

For Adelaide United, Ryan Kurto and Nathan Konstandopoulos are ruled out of the game at the weekend due to injury. However, they will be boosted by the return of defenders Ryan Strain and Michael Jakobsen, who are set to feature in the game.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and H2H record

Melbourne Victory have an excellent record against Adelaide United and have won 27 games out of a total of 55 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 18 victories against Melbourne Victory. The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory.

Given that the hosts have struggled this season and Adelaide United are slowly starting to pick some momentum, our prediction for the game is a 2-0 win for the visiting side.

A-League live stream: Where to watch Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live?

There will be no live telecast/streaming of the game in India. However, the Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live stream will be available on the My Football Live App. Live scores and updates of the game will be available on Twitter.

