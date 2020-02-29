Melbourne Victory Vs Adelaide United Live Streaming Details, News And A-League Standings

Melbourne Victory currently find themselves on the 9th spot in the A-League. A late push for a finals spot beckons Melbourne Victory this weekend. However, Adelaide United stand in their way as they visit the Marvel Stadium on Saturday, February 29. Here are Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live streaming details.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live streaming: Preview

Melbourne Victory will welcome Adelaide United to the Marvel Stadium on the back of a 1-1 draw against the Newcastle Jets. A finals berth appeared to be done and dusted for Adelaide at one stage. However, a visit by the Mariners to Kardinia Park followed by a dismal run in the A-League means that Adelaide United's playoffs berth now hangs in the balance.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live streaming: Ola Toivonen, the man to watch

Melbourne, on the other hand, are currently nine points off the top six. Back-to-back home games against Adelaide and Sydney FC could prove to be a tall order for Melbourne Victory. However, upsets are known to happen in the A-League, even though they may have diminished in number this season. Ola Toivonen saved Melbourne Victory the blushes against the Jets in their last league game. That was Toivonen's 10th goal of the season. He scored 15 in his maiden A-League campaign last season.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live streaming details

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live streaming can be done on the MyFootball Live App. The Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live telecast in India will be available on the My Football YouTube channel. The Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United live match will be played at 2:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 29.

