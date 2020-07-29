Melbourne Victory Vs Brisbane Roar FC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live Info

Melbourne Victory will square off against Brisbane Roar in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Here is the Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction, preview, head-to-head stats, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC live stream details and A-League standings update.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction: Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC live stream

There will be no broadcast for the game in India. However, the Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC live stream will be available on My Football YouTube channel. Here are the other Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC live stream details:

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC live stream date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC live stream time: 3 PM IST

A-league live: Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction and preview

We meet again next Wednesday night 😏



📍 Bankwest Stadium

⏰ 7:30pm

📺 Fox Sports, Kayo & MyFootballApp pic.twitter.com/JHOwKs5wcY — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) July 24, 2020

The Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar fixture is said to be one of the most-talked-about game in the competition courtesy of their A-League standings. Melbourne are placed third on the league table having bagged 40 points. Brisbane, having won equal points as that of Melbourne, occupy the fourth spot in the competition. In the previous game, Melbourne were defeated 2-1 by Western united FC, while Brisbane lost against Adelaide United, conceding once.

A-league live: Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction and team news

Melbourne Victory: Matt Acton, Lawrence Thomas, Matthew Sutton, Brendan White, Storm Roux, James Donachie, Tim Hoogland, Benjamin Carrigan, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, So Nishikawa, Jakob Poulsen, Robbie Kruse, Birkan Kirdar, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Josh Hope, Elvis Kamsoba, Migjen Basha, Marcos Rojas, Anthony Lesiotis, Brandon Lauton, Jay Barnett, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Joshua Vargas, Kenjok Athiu, Ola Toivonen, Lleyton Brooks, Leigh Broxham

Brisbane Roar FC: Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jai Ingham, Bradden Inman, Aiden O’Neill, George Mells, Jake McGing, Rahmat Akbari, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O’Shea, Izaack Powell, Mirza Muratovic, Scott McDonald

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction: Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC h2h stats

The two sides have come up against each other on seven occasions since 2017. Melbourne Victory have registered five wins, four of which were successive wins. While Brisbane have won once, with one game ending in a draw. Thus, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC h2h stats suggests an upper hand for the former team.

A-league live: Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction

Considering the head-to-head stats, Melbourne Victory are the favourites in the game.

