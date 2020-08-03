Melbourne Victory Vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live

Melbourne Victory take on the Central Coast Mariners this week in what will be the final game for the Central Coast side. Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, continue their busy run of games with their third A-League game in 10 days. Here is our Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners live stream information, and A-League preview.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners live stream details and match preview

Melbourne Victory will be looking to avoid a club-record five consecutive league losses when they take on the Central Coast team in the Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners h2h clash. Melbourne Victory find themselves in 10th place in the A-League standings and come into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss against Brisbane Roar. Central Coast Mariners are in a poor position in the A-League standings as well, as they are placed 11th in the table. They come into the game with slightly better form, having drawn their last two games in the competition.

MATCH DAY! We go again 👊 Catch our clash the Mariners on Fox Sports 507, Kayo or the MyFootball app from 7:30pm #MVFC pic.twitter.com/zImIjyeiEB — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) August 2, 2020

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners match information

Game: Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Date and time: Monday, August 3, 3 PM IST (India), 7.30 pm AEST (Australia) Venue: Jubilee Stadium, Sydney

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners live stream details

Fans in Australia can watch the Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners live stream on Kayo and FOX Sports 507. There will be no Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners live telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners h2h record

Jay Barnett is relishing the opportunity he's getting in midfield under Brebs after an injury-interrupted season #MVFC pic.twitter.com/v0J6fPirpi — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) August 3, 2020

According to FC Tables, the Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners h2h record is identical for both teams. Both clubs have won 11 Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners h2h clashes each. Seven Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners h2h matches have ended in a draw. The Mariners emerged victorious in the last Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners h2h clash, winning the game 3-2.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners live stream: Injury news

Melbourne Victory: Robbie Kruse is out of the game with a knee injury. Players such as Tim Hoogland, Jakob Poulsen, Ola Toivonen and Lawrence Thomas have been released by the club.

Central Coast Mariners: Only Jordan Murray misses out the A-League live game for the club with a shoulder injury.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction

According to our Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, this match will end in a draw.

