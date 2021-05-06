Melbourne Victory Vs Macarthur Prediction, Team News, Live Stream And A-League Preview

The next match in the A-League 2021 season features a struggling Melbourne Victory side hosting Macarthur at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, May 6 at 7:05 PM local time (2:35 PM IST). Here is the Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur team news, prediction and details of where to watch Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur live stream in India.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and preview

Melbourne Victory have had a terrible season so far as they find themselves at the eleventh place in the A-League standings. Melbourne Victory have only managed to win four games from 19, a run that includes three draws and 12 losses. However, their results have improved in recent game weeks. Melbourne Victory have managed to win two of their previous five games (1D 2L) and got a fantastic 1-1 draw in their last game against second-placed Central Coast Mariners.

On the other hand, Macarthur have had a decent season so far but have seen their form dip in recent game weeks. Ante Milicic's side have failed to win any of their previous five league games (3D 2L). As a result, Macarthur have dropped to sixth place in the A-League standings and are at risk of dropping further down the table if they do not find a resurgence in form soon. In their last game, Macarthur were held to a disappointing goalless draw against tenth place Perth Glory. Considering the form of the two teams, our Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction is a win for Melbourne Victory.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur team news

Melbourne Victory arrive into this game with a full-strength squad as Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this game. Meanwhile, Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur. With both sides having relatively full-strength squads available for selection, this game is expected to be a good contest.

How to watch Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur live stream in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur telecast in India. However, fans can watch the Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur live stream on the official My Football Youtube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media pages of the A-League and the two teams.

