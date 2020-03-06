Melbourne Victory Vs Sydney FC Live Streaming Details, Team News, A-League Standings

Melbourne Victory take on Sydney FC in the A-League's Matchday 22 on Saturday. Melbourne Victory are currently ninth in the A-League standings. Sydney FC, on the other hand, would look to secure a victory and continue their run at the top of the A-League standings. Here are the Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC live streaming details.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC live streaming: Preview

It has been not been a great season for Melbourne Victory in the A-League this season. The Melbourne franchise are 9th in the A-League standings and have won only five of their 19 games so far. They have managed only one win in their last five matches and would look for all three points in the Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC encounter.

"This is a big game. We want to win to stay top and win by further points."



A simple message from Head Coach Steve Corica ahead of tomorrow's away #BigBlue - https://t.co/CS7vmNchge#SydneyIsSkyBlue #WeAreChampions pic.twitter.com/O9r0WDDtFD — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) March 6, 2020

Sydney FC have hardly put a foot wrong in the A-League this season and find themselves at the top of the A-league standings. The Sydney franchise have amassed 43 points in their 17 games this season. They have dropped points in just three games this season. They enter the Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC clash as favourites despite losing their last game which ended their 13-match unbeaten streak. Sydney FC have won both the Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC A-League fixtures this season.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC live streaming: Team News

Melbourne Victory: Kruse (Injured), Barnett (Injured), Traore (Injured)

Kruse (Injured), Barnett (Injured), Traore (Injured) Sydney FC: Zuvela (Injured), Zullo (Injured), Ivanovic (Injured)

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC A-League live streaming: Predicted playing XIs

Melbourne Victory: Thomas; Hoogland, Gallifuoco, Donachie, Broxham; Lesiotis, Basha; Kamsoba, Rojas, Nabbout; Toivonen

Thomas; Hoogland, Gallifuoco, Donachie, Broxham; Lesiotis, Basha; Kamsoba, Rojas, Nabbout; Toivonen Sydney FC: Redmayne; Grant, McGowan, Wilkinson, King; Tetre, Brattan; Baumjohann, Ninkovic; Barbarouses, Le Fondre

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC A-League live streaming details and match schedule

Competition: Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC, A-League

Where: Marvel Stadium., Melbourne

When: Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Kick-Off: 2:00 PM IST

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC live streaming: My Football Live App, My Football Live YouTube Channel

