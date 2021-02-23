Melbourne Victory Vs Wellington Phoenix Live Stream In India, Prediction And Team News

Melbourne Victory will square off against Wellington Phoenix in the A-League, following their defeat against Newcastle Jets. The match will be played on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Here are the Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix live?

There will be no official A-League broadcast in India. But the Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix live:

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and preview

Melbourne Victory have endured to their worst possible start in the A-League this season. Victory have picked up just one victory after seven games this season. They are on a three-game losing streak, a record they would want to get rid of when they play Wellington Phoenix. The Nix's performance this season, on the other hand, hasn't been any decent this season. Phoenix also have racked up just one win this season, and have three defeats in the previous five games.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix team news

Melbourne Victory have some major injury issues ahead of the A-League clash. Storm Roux, Adama Traore and Nicholas Ansell are all set to sit out on the sidelines due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Aaron Anderson, Brandon Lauton, Marco Rojas, Dalibor Markovic and Zaydan Bello mark their return to the squad.

Luke Devere is yet to recover from a knee injury and hence will not be available for the game against Melbourne Victory. Jaushua Sautirio and Tomer Hemed have been excluded from the squad due to their respective injuries. David Ball was suspended for a game and hence misses out on the clash on Tuesday.

A-League standings update

Melbourne Victory languish at the bottom of the A-League standings with just four points in seven games. The team have scored five times in all while conceding 13 goals this season. On the other hand, Wellington Phoenix sit at the 11th spot in A-League with five points in seven games.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction

The two sides have displayed similar form this season and hence the game is expected to end in a goalless draw.

Note: The Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Melbourne Victory Twitter