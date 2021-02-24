Melbourne Victory Vs Wellington Phoenix Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Following a close-edged defeat against Newcastle Jets, Melbourne Victory will battle it out against Wellington Phoenix in the A-League. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Here are the Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix live:

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and preview

The Head Coach is considering his defensive options ahead of #MVCvWEL 🤔 #MVFC #Since05 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) February 23, 2021

Melbourne Victory have endured an embarrassing A-League campaign this season. With just one victory since the start of the season, Victory are on a three-game losing streak. They would be keen on getting rid of this unwanted streak when they play Wellington Phoenix. The Nix's performance this season, on the other hand, hasn't been any decent. Phoenix also have managed to put up just one victory this season, and have three defeats in the previous five games.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix team news

Melbourne Victory will have to cope with the absence of some key players ahead of the A-League clash. Storm Roux, Adama Traore and Nicholas Ansell are all set to miss out on the clash due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Aaron Anderson, Brandon Lauton, Marco Rojas, Dalibor Markovic and Zaydan Bello have been included in the squad.

Phoenix will also see some of their key players stay on the sidelines on Wednesday. Luke Devere sustained a knee injury and hence will not be fit in time for the game against Melbourne Victory. Jaushua Sautirio and Tomer Hemed have been excluded from the squad citing their respective injuries. David Ball was suspended for a game and hence misses out on the clash against Melbourne Victory.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix probable XIs

Melbourne Victory: Max Crocombe, Leigh Broxham, Ryan Shotton, Dylan Ryan, Aaron Anderson, Jacob Butterfield, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Birkan Kirdar, Robbie Kruse, Rudy Gestede

Wellington Phoenix: Oliver Sail, Louis Fenton, Tim Payne, Liam McGing, James McGarry, Ulises Dávila, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic

A-League standings update

Melbourne Victory struggle at the bottom of the A-League standings, having picked up just four points in seven games. The team have scored five times in seven games while conceding 13 goals this season, suggestive of their struggle at the back. On the other hand, Wellington Phoenix sit at the 11th spot in the A-League with five points in seven games.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction

The game is expected to end in a goalless draw citing the fact that the two teams have endured to a similar campaign this season.

Note: The Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Melbourne Victory Twitter