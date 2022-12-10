Meme Fest Ensues As Brazil Crash Out, Messi Stands Out In World Cup Quarterfinals

The Day 1 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals concluded with Argentina sealing their place in the semifinals, following Croatia, who featured in the first fixture of the day. While the Croatian side won 4-2 in the penalty shootout against World No. 1 ranked team in the FIFA Rankings Brazil, Argentina’s game also ended in a penalty shootout. Argentina won 4-3 on penalties against the Netherlands and advanced into the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

The day kicked off with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia facing five-time champions Brazil, who were among the favourites to win the prestigious World Cup trophy. Although no goals were scored in the allotted 90 minutes of the game, Brazil looked to be the most dominant side as they created the most chances while Croatia were not able to hit even a single shot on target.

However, the football world was up for a surprising turn of events in extra time.

Live picture of Dominik Livaković pic.twitter.com/E3LECRUbOe — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

Bye bye Brazil pic.twitter.com/dNsZKJPL9I — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

This World Cup is pure madness pic.twitter.com/aRuyIz7ncL — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

Brazil get knocked out after Neymar equals legendary Pele's record

In the added time of the first-half of extra time of the game, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. yet again proved his worth by collecting the ball on the edge of the box and playing a one-two with Lucas Paqueta, who produced a stellar pass back to his teammate.

He then fended off a block and rounded Livakovic to smash the ball into the back of the net. While Neymar equaled Brazilian legend Pele’s all-time high record of scoring 77 international goals for Brazil, Croatia soon found the equaliser, courtesy of Bruno Petkovic’s strike in the 117th minute.

Neymar by the time Brazil wins the World Cup again. pic.twitter.com/EbZLxtCCO1 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

This cat cursed Brazilpic.twitter.com/OBqS2jGPSK — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

Argentina set up Croatia clash for the semis

While the game stood level at 1-1 after the end of extra time, it meant Croatia would have to clinch another penalty shootout, having defeated Spain in a similar fashion in their last game. Croatia went on to net four goals in the shootout, while Brazil only scored two goals to find their way out of the marquee event.

Meanwhile, the second match up for the day between Argentina and Netherlands was also decided on penalties after the game finished at 2-2, which also included a penalty goal by the Argentine sensation Lionel Messi.

Day 1 of quarter finals pic.twitter.com/Zr6wFNjN1A — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

Argentina fans right now pic.twitter.com/03Wp8TAZlP — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

Spotted at the Doha airport pic.twitter.com/WlHGaeR2CG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-3, after Messi netted another goal in the penalty shootout, having already scored one at 73rd minute of the game. Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, and Messi were the four Argentina players to lead Argentina to a win in the penalty shootout. Argentina and Croatia will now lock horns in the first semi-final on December 14.

Argentina team in a pic pic.twitter.com/TQWNhPgfsT — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022

Messi fans right nowpic.twitter.com/889WEwK7Cd — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2022