Memphis Depay Transfer News: Lyon Confident Dutchman Will stay Despite Barcelona Links

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas remaina hopeful that Memphis Depay will snub a move to Barcelona this summer and sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 club. The Dutch attacker will become a free agent at the end of the season and has been linked with joining his former national coach, Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou. Depay was on the verge of completing a €25 million deadline day move to Barcelona in the summer but the deal collapsed as the LaLiga side were unable to raise the necessary funds.

Memphis Depay transfer news: Lyon confident over star's contract extension

While speaking to French news outlet Le Progres earlier on Thursday, Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas outlined the possibility of Memphis Depay staying put at the Groupama Stadium beyond next season. He said, "Right to the end, we’ll believe he (Depay) will extend his contract for next season. For the moment, it’s not possible, but why not? He is a great talent, world-class. There are not many like him in the team." Aulas, however, then admitted that Depay has rejected a number of extension offers by Lyon.

💬 Jean-Michel Aulas (Lyon president) to @Le_Progres "Until the end, we will believe that Memphis Depay will renew for the following season. Currently it is not a possible thing but… why not?" — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) February 18, 2021

"I’ve always wanted Memphis to stay, but our offers have not been accepted. Each time, we’ve let him express his ambitions, his values. We helped him to go to Barcelona [last summer], but it wasn’t possible economically," explained Aulas. Depay was set to join Barcelona in the summer but the Catalan club, who have debts over €1.173 billion, failed to seal a €25 million deal for the 27-year-old. A move for Depay in January was also ruled out due to the lack of transfer funds at Barcelona.

Jean-Michel Aulas acredita que Memphis Depay ainda pode ser convencido a assinar um novo contrato com o Lyon, apesar de um homem que esteve fortemente ligado ao Barcelona no passado estar abrindo caminho para a agência gratuita. pic.twitter.com/0OcSZvb0l3 — País do Futebol ( de 🏡) (@futebol_pais) February 18, 2021

This season, Depay has scored 13 goals in 25 league appearances for Lyon this season and has helped Rudi Garcia's side to third in the Ligue 1 standings, just three points behind league leaders Lille. Depay joined Lyon in 2017 following a nightmare two-year spell at Man United. However, he seems to have rediscovered his form with the French side, having scored 68 goals and racked up 49 assists in 164 games for Lyon in all competitions.

Barcelona news: Ronald Koeman's transfer targets for the summer

According to reports from El Mundo, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is eager to bolster his squad for next season with Depay and fellow Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum on his list of targets alongside Manchester City defender Eric Garcia. Wijnaldum is also yet to sign a contract extension with Liverpool as his current deal with the Reds expires in the summer.

