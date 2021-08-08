Men's Football At Tokyo Olympics: Brazil Beats Spain 2-1 To Clinch Successive Golds

Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 in a closely fought contest for the gold medal match in men's football at Tokyo Olympics. The win was at an equal distance for both the teams after the 90 minutes of play, before Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira’s goal in the extra time denied Spain a second Olympics games gold medal. Brazilian forward's goal was enough to send the team into a mode of celebrations. Brazil, defending champions of the Rio Olympics 2016, reached the final after winning against Mexico in the semi-final with an exciting penalty shoot-out where Brazil won the match 4-1.

Meanwhile, in the finals, goals from Matheus Cunha and Malcom stood over the goal from Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal. Brazilian forward, Richarlison, on the other hand, won the golden boot despite not adding to his tally of goals in the finals. Richarlison had an good tournament overall, as the leader of the attack, also getting full support from team-mates Matheus Cunha and Antony.

All Alves knows is winning; 43 Titles at 38 years of age

The Brazilian Football team, led by Dani Alves, came into the Tokyo Olympics 2020 looking to defend their title. They had earlier also won the 2016 Rio Olympics Men’s Football Finals against Germany. Captain, Alves picked up his 43rd title in his football career. Considered as one of the greatest right-backs of all time, the 38-year old who plays for the Brazilian club Sao Paulo, is one of the main articulators and captain of the national team. He also has successful stints with various other clubs like Bahia, Sevilla, Paris Saint- Germain and FC Barcelona on his CV. He won 23 titles with the Catalan club in his 9-year stay at the club. Alves has had an impressive football career but he had never won a trophy for the national team. This win marked his 43rd title in a career full of achievements that are less likely to be matched any time soon. In the absence of superstar Neymar, Everton star Richarlison, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli made it into the team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Tokyo Summer Olympics began on July 23 and will conclude on August 8.

Image: @CBF_Futebol/Twitter