FA Cup Third Round: Merseyside Derby To Play At Anfield

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup took place on Monday evening on December 2. The Premier League teams will join the FA Cup from January and the stand out result of the draw is the Mersey side derby which will be played at Anfield.
Arsenal will be hosting Leeds United whereas Manchester City will play League Two side Port Vale and Manchester United will play Wolves in a repeat of last season's quarter-final. The matches will be taking place during the weekend of January 3-6, 2020.
The Football Association recently announced that all fixtures of the third round will start a minute late as part of the campaign 'Heads Up' - to increase awareness around mental health. The thought behind the decision is to encourage fans to 'Take A Minute'.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Whilst delaying kick-off times by 60 seconds is a simple idea, it provides a powerful platform for us and our Heads Up charity partners to deliver a really important message on mental health. We know that men, in particular, can be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important that we use football as a vehicle to stress the importance of mental fitness.”
Here is the full draw:
Leicester City v Wigan Athletic
QPR v Swansea City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Wolves v Manchester United
Charlton Athletic v West Brom
Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United
Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United
Sheffield United v AFC Fylde
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Everton
Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town
Bournemouth v Luton Town
Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town
Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Reading v Blackpool
Watford v Tranmere Rovers
Preston v Norwich City
Millwall v Newport County
Crystal Palace v Derby County
Rotherham United v Hull City
Brentford v Stoke City
Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth
Arsenal v Leeds United
Gillingham v West Ham United
Burton Albion v Northampton Town
Burnley v Peterborough United
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers
