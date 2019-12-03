FA Cup Third Round: Merseyside Derby To Play At Anfield

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup took place on Monday evening on December 2. The Premier League teams will join the FA Cup from January and the stand out result of the draw is the Mersey side derby which will be played at Anfield.

Matches to be played during the first weekend of Jan 2020

Arsenal will be hosting Leeds United whereas Manchester City will play League Two side Port Vale and Manchester United will play Wolves in a repeat of last season's quarter-final. The matches will be taking place during the weekend of January 3-6, 2020.

The Football Association recently announced that all fixtures of the third round will start a minute late as part of the campaign 'Heads Up' - to increase awareness around mental health. The thought behind the decision is to encourage fans to 'Take A Minute'.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Whilst delaying kick-off times by 60 seconds is a simple idea, it provides a powerful platform for us and our Heads Up charity partners to deliver a really important message on mental health. We know that men, in particular, can be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important that we use football as a vehicle to stress the importance of mental fitness.”

Here is the full draw:

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham United

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

