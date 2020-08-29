Messi And Ronaldo Together? Juventus Approach Barca Star For Sensational Transfer

Footballing greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have enjoyed an intense but healthy rivalry for more than a decade now, having achieved spectacular success in their respective careers. While fans have often expressed their desire to see the two legends play in the same team, it seemed more like a fairytale. However, the two could actually play together with Juventus approaching the Argentine international as he seeks an exit from Barcelona.

Football transfer news: Messi to Juventus?

Several clubs across Europe have been alarmed after it was revealed that Messi sent a burofax to the club, demanding Barcelona to release him for free citing a special clause in his contract. As things stand, Manchester City are the favourites to seal the Messi transfer. However, Italian champions Juventus have indeed inquired about the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contractual situation at the Camp Nou, according to a report by L’Equipe.

Juventus dream of 'super team' with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Several reports also suggest that Juventus want to form a ‘super team’ with the dream of sealing the Messi transfer, seeing that Ronaldo is already present in the ranks. Juventus have reportedly made a discreet approach to Messi’s father and agent Jorge, who had recently purchased a luxury apartment in Milan, fueling rumours of a Serie A move.

However, the Messi transfer fee will just be one of the many worries that the Old Lady will have to deal with. If the Turin-based outfit are successful in pulling off the Messi transfer, then the club will have to manage the wage bill of arguable two of the greatest generational superstars. But Juventus will also benefit financially if the Argentine forward does decides to move to the Allianz Stadium.

Messi to Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A advice to the Argentine

Ronaldo had, during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport in 2018, advised Messi to play in the Serie A before he brings down the curtain to his decorated career. However, he did not ask him specifically to join him at Juventus. Despite Juventus’ effort, Man City might still swoop in to seal the Messi transfer, with Pep Guardiola acting as the greatest facilitator of the move.

Image courtesy: AP/ Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram