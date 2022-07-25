Messi & Ramos Reignite El Clasico Rivalry With Heated Moment During PSG Training; Watch

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi seemed to have a heated exchange with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Sergio Ramos during the club's training session on Monday. While it remains unclear what the two teammates were arguing about, it did remind fans of the fierce rivalry the two shared during their time in La Liga. Messi played for Barcelona while Ramos played for Real Madrid.

Messi vs Ramos altercation reminds fans of El Clasico rivalry

As seen in the video below, Lionel Messi made an outstanding first touch after receiving the ball to get past Sergio Ramos, who could only manage to tackle the Argentine with his trailing foot. While Messi managed to maintain his balance and put the ball in the back of the net, he seemed to be unhappy with the way Ramos had tackled him.

Messi angry and arguing with Ramos after he tackled Messi hard in training 😬 pic.twitter.com/dMRXDqzHEU — Xabhi ✪ (@FCB_Lad) July 24, 2022

Messi dribbling past Ramos in training, flashbacks to the good old times 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wvYkaABOdd — J. (@Messilizer) July 24, 2022

Messi dribbling past Ramos. Old habits die hard 😅. pic.twitter.com/YCpbIV1nby — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) July 25, 2022

🚨 Lionel Messi was Angry/Unimpressed with Sergio Ramos for Trying to Tackle/Foul him hard - During PSG's Training Session 😂



SOMETHINGS NEVER CHANGE! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/cLb1c6wieV — Leo Messi - The Magician (@LM10TheMagician) July 25, 2022

Since Messi and Ramos were bitter rivals in La Liga for the past 16 years, the question was always going to arise whether the two could coexist at PSG. However, the two seemed to have managed to create a strong bond during the first season at the Parc des Princes.

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona?

During an interaction with ESPN, Barcelona president Joan Laporta dropped a massive hint that suggested Lionel Messi could indeed return to the Camp Nou.

"Messi was everything. To Barca, he's been possibly its greatest player, the most efficient. To me, he's only comparable to Johan Cruyff. But it had to happen one day. We had to make a decision as a consequence of what we inherited. The institution is in charge of players, and coaches," Laporta said.

Laporta went on to add, "As president of Barca, I did what I had to do. But also as president of Barca, and on a personal level, I think I owe him. I would hope that the Messi chapter isn't over. I think it's our responsibility to try to ... find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn't closed, so it turns out as it should have, and that it has a more beautiful ending."

Laporta's statement is likely to be music to the ears for Barcelona fans who would hope that the Argentine international returns to the Camp Nou and gives them plenty more moments to savour.