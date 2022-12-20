Messi-Barcelona Debate Reignited After Club President Reacts To World Cup 2022 Win

Barcelona President Joan Laporta took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and congratulated Lionel Messi for winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina.

Laporta said Messi deserved to win the prestigious World Cup title as football owed this moment to the Argentine great for his contributions to the game. Meanwhile, Laporta’s tweet for Messi didn’t go well with a section of Barca fans who blame the president for his bitter exit from the club in 2021.

Messi moved to Parc des Princes in the 2021 summer transfer window after representing Barcelona for his entire club career till that point in time. It was widely reported that Messi wanted to leave Camp Nou in 2020 but was denied to do so. However, the club let go of him the following year due to heavy debts. This majorly irked the Barca fans who were furious at watching their favourite star leave the club and opt for a move to Paris Saint-Germains.

"Football owed you this moment"

Meanwhile, sending his congratulations to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner on winning the World Cup 2022, Laporta said, “Congratulations Leo! You deserve it. Football owed you this moment.”

In reply to the President’s tweet, a furious Messi fan said, “You didn't have money for Messi but then you spent 200 million on 2 packages (Ferran and Raphinha) and an old man who is believed to still be in the Bundesliga (Lewandowski). You do not have forgiveness.”

At the same time, another fan said, “Your moral obligation is to return it to the place it NEVER should have gone from. Otherwise, you will go down in history as the one who threw the best footballer in history out of his house.” Messi is inarguably the biggest player of his generation to play for Barcelona in European football. He made his senior team debut for Barcelona in 2005 and played club football for the next 16 years.

During this time, Messi became one of the biggest names in global football and registered unbelievable stats at the club level. He scored a total of 672 goals in 778 games for Barca across competitions, while also contributing with 303 assists. The now 35-year-old won the seventh Ballon d’Or award of his career in 2021 and attained the incredible achievement of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 title with Argentina in Qatar.