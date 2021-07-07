Messi Calls Emi Martinez A "phenomenon" After Penalty Shootout Heroics In Copa Semi-finals

Lionel Messi labelled the Argentina goalkeeper and teammate Emiliano Martinez a "phenomenon" after the Aston Villa goalkeeper became the hero in their Copa America semi-final victory over Colombia.

Martinez managed to save three of Colombia's five penalties that they took in the shootout after the match ended 1-1 following goals from Lautaro Martinez and Luis Diaz.

Messi, while talking at a post-match interview said "We have Emi, who is a phenomenon, We knew that he was going to stop them. We know and trust him. He deserves it."

"We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final," Messi added.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni echoed the Argentine captain's words by saying "We are very happy with Emiliano’s performance, not only because of the penalties but also because of the security that he is transmitting.”

How the shootout went down

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado and Argentina's Messi both slotted in their opening penalties following which Emi Martinez dived to his left to save a low penalty from Davinson Sanchez.

Rodrigo De Paul then hit his penalty way over the bar for Argentina, but Martinez was again on hand to make a keep the Colombian's out by saving Yerry Mina's spot-kick.

Successful efforts from Leandro Paredes, Miguel Borja and Lautaro Martinez followed before Edwin Cardona stepped up knowing that he had to convert from the spot in order for Colombia to have any chance, he hit his penalty to Emi Martinez's left and the keeper got down well to tip the ball away and be rushed by his celebrating teammates.

Emiliano Martinez's international record

Martinez earned his first call-up to the national side in June 2011 but was not capped. He was then called up eight years later but again did not take to the pitch.

After a stellar season with Villa, Martinez finally earned his first cap on June 3 in a World Cup qualifier against Chile.

Martinez was then included in Scaloni’s Copa America squad, where he has played in every match bar the final group fixture against Bolivia.

(Image Credits: @Argentina/Twitter)