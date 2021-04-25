Messi + Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Tally Matched By Haaland + Mbappe Leaving Fans Awestruck

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly go down as two of the greatest players in football history once they hang up their boots. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved almost all accolades and have extremely competitive stats for both club and country.

With both stars now heading towards the last few years of their career, the baton has now been taken by two of the most sought-after forwards in world football currently i.e Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Here's a look at Erling Haaland stats and Kylian Mbappe goals this season

Going by current season stats, Cristiano Ronaldo has a total of 31 goals while Lionel Messi has a total of 33 goals in all competitions, however, the overall tally of 50 goals was matched by Halland and Mbappe this weekend.

Speaking about Erling Haaland's stats, ever since the striker moved from Red Bull Salzburg to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in 2019, he has made a big mark on the league and European stage. In his very first season, Erling Haaland scored 15 goals in 17 matches, and in the current season, he has reached 25 Bundesliga goals along with 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League.



League goals this season:



Messi + Ronaldo: 50

Haaland + Mbappe: 50



Kylian Mbappe on the other hand is in his fourth year with PSG and the French World Cup winner has only gone from strength to strength every season. Speaking about Kylian Mbappe's goals this season, the forward has 25 Ligue 1 goals along with 7 assists. In the Champions League, he has 8 goals in 9 games and will look to add more goals with PSG set to take on Manchester City in the semi-finals on Wednesday, April 28.

Fans react to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe equalling Ronaldo and Messi tally of goals

Get the 2 GOAT’s out of this. Mbappe and Haaland are the future but will be nowhere near the Messi Ronaldo level. pic.twitter.com/ElTFosGKIA — ðŸ”´âšªï¸ (@___13245) April 24, 2021

Why do you have to compare, Messi and Ronaldo are the best of all time, these two will never be as good.



That's not disrespectful btw. — Unsociable Socialist (@Paul00675794) April 24, 2021

Fun fact is Messi and Ronaldo are doing it when they are in there 30's. GOATS for a reason. — Rajendra Kumar (@rajendra_svj) April 24, 2021



Lionel Messi record

Lionel Messi records include most career goals (468), most goals scored in a season, most career assists (190), most assists made in a season (21), most league goals in a calendar year (59), including several other records. Recently Lionel Messi added yet another milestone to his illustrious career in terms of goals scored by players in fewer games.

Messi's 468th LaLiga goal which came versus Getafe saw him score as many goals as Premier League legends Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer combined. To add to the dynamic stat, the Argentine great has done this in 418 fewer games. As Messi continues to break records, young footballers Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland look set to begin their chase to bag some records of their own.

Image: Barcelona/ Borussia Dortmund/ Juventus / PSG/ instagram