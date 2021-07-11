Messi Ecstatic On Winning 1st International Cup For Argentina; 'God Saved This For Me'

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifted his first international trophy after winning the Copa America final against Brazil on Sunday at the Maracana. It was also Argentina’s first international trophy in 28 years.

'God was saving this moment for me' says ecstatic Messi

Speaking to reporters after the game, a clearly passionate and emotional Messi attempted to comprehend the scale of his achievements "It's crazy, the happiness the feeling is inexplicable. I knew that at some point it was going to happen," he said. “The objective was clear and we were able to be champions. The happiness is immense. Many times I have dreamed of this.

"I told Fideo (Di Maria) that today he was going to have his revenge and that's how it was. I want to share this with those teammates who were so close so many times and it was not given to them. This is also for them.”

"I feel that God was saving this moment for me, against Brazil in the final and in his country. Great credit has to go to (coach) Lionel (Scaloni). He always wanted the best for the national team. He knew how to put together a winning team and he deserves your appreciation,” he added.

"I needed to get rid of the thorn of being able to achieve something with the national team, I had been very close for many years. I knew that at some point it was going to go wrong, it was going to happen and I think there is no better moment than this."

Di Maria punished defensive error to hand Argentina Copa title

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final to secure the national team's first title in 28 years and the superstar's first major international trophy. Argentina's winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

It was indeed a much-needed win for Argentina captain Lionel Messi as he overcame his nightmarish experiences in major tournament finals - FIFA World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 & 2016 respectively where he had to settle for the runners-up medals. Finally, the football superstar got an opportunity to wear the winner's medal and also a chance to lay his hands on an elusive silverware at the highest level.

By the virtue of this win, Argentina have won the Copa America title for the 15th time and are tied with Uruguay.

(Image Credits: @Argentina - Twitter)