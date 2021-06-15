Messi Has 124 Goal Contributions In 151 Appearances For Argentina But Still No Trophy

Although Lionel Messi's stats for Argentina are jaw-dropping and are similar to his Barcelona stats, he yet has not managed to win any trophy with his national side. Meanwhile, Messi has won a stunning 21 major trophies with Barcelona (10 LaLiga, 7 Copa del Rey, 4 Champions Leagues). Here is a look at the Lionel Messi goal contributions for Argentina as the Barcelona forward leads his side in the Copa America 2021, which will perhaps be one of his last chances to win a trophy for his country.

Lionel Messi Argentina stats: Lionel Messi goal contributions for Argentina

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Argentina in just his sixth game against Croatia on 16 March 2006. Since then the Lionel Messi Argentina stats have just been staggering. Messi has scored 73 goals in 145 international appearances, making him the country's all-time top scorer. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner surpassed Gabriel Batistuta's record of 54 goals with a free-kick against the United States in the semi-finals of Copa América 2016.

Messi also became the youngest ever goalscorer for Argentina at a FIFA World Cup when he scored against Serbia and Montenegro on 16 June 2006. The Barcelona star was just 18 years and 357 days old. Messi also has 51 assists to his name while representing his national side, therefore taking his goal contributions for Argentina to 124 (73 goals, 51 assists).

Lionel Mess staggering goal contributions for Argentina not enough to win any trophy

Despite the staggering Lionel Messi Argentina stats, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to win a trophy with his national side. Argentina came within touching distance to win the 2014 World Cup when they were defeated 1-0 by Germany in extra time of the final. Meanwhile, Messi and co also failed to win the Copa America Cup despite reaching its finals in both 2015 and 2016, losing to Chile on both occasions.

Argentina fixtures Copa America 2021

Argentina vs Uruguay (5:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 19).

Argentina vs Paraguay (5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 22).

Argentina vs Bolivia (5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 29)

How to watch Lionel Messi and co. compete in Copa America 2021 in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Argentina games live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast rights in India. The Copa America 2021 live stream of games will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of Argentina's national side and the tournament's official handles.