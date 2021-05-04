Messi In Trouble? Barca Squad Breach LaLiga COVID rules To Attend Party At Messi's Home

LaLiga will reportedly open a disciplinary case against Barcelona's Lionel Messi for gathering more than six people at his house and thus breaking the COVID-19 rules imposed by the league and the government. On Monday, Messi invited the Barcelona squad to his home for a BBQ dinner party as a way of bonding ahead of their crucial LaLiga fixtures in May. However, reports suggest that Messi's small gathering at his home is considered 'a serious misconduct' as it puts at risk a group of 15-150 people.

Lionel Messi dinner party: Barcelona team at Lionel Messi's house following win over Valencia

La Blaugrana suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Granada during the week but then bounced back with a 3-2 win over Valencia at the weekend which has kept them in the hunt for the LaLiga title. Messi scored twice against Valencia to help Ronald Koeman's side to victory. On Monday, reports from Diario Sport claimed that Messi organised a dinner party at his house for his Barcelona teammates in order to lift the team's spirits heading into the final four games of the LaLiga season.

The players are having a feast and a party at Lionel Messi's home. [gol] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 3, 2021

Reports claimed that all Barcelona first-team members were present at the event and some even arrived with their partners. Shouts of "Champions, Champions, oe, oe, oe!" could reportedly be heard from the Messi household, suggesting that the players might have also been celebrating their recent Copa del Rey win which must have come as a relief after a trophyless 2019/20 season. However, Messi's good gesture may land him in hot water.

La Liga | Barça's squad and their wives were at barbecue at Messi's home, violating La Liga protocol as the gathering of more than 6 people is against the law. [ABC] — Real Madrid Info ³â´ (@RMadridInfo) May 3, 2021

Did Messi breach LaLiga COVID-19 rules?

As per reports from ABC, there were a lot more than the legally allowed amount of people in attendance at Messi's house on Monday. Some reports claim that Messi did not intentionally breach the guidelines. The BBQ party was outside and he did provide each player and their partner with their own table to encourage social distancing, but that's all irrelevant as both LaLiga and the Spanish government have banned gatherings of over six people.

Barcelona have also argued that they did not breach COVID-19 guidelines as the squad are all part of one big bubble anyway and the players' partners were all kept in their own individual bubbles. However, LaLiga officials are still expected to open an investigation into the situation.

Barcelona are currently third in the LaLiga standings, level on 74 points with Real Madrid and two behind leaders Atletico. All three teams have four games left to play, including the crunch clash between Barcelona and Atleti at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

