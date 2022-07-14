Messi Offered To Extend Stay Amid Growing Rumours Of PSG Exit Alongside Neymar: Report

Lionel Messi struggled for form in his very first season with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) last season. The Argentinian captain was unable to replicate his Barcelona form with PSG but the club is still confident of him coming good in the upcoming season. Ahead of the start of the new season reports have emerged that PSG are looking to extend Messi's contract by one more year.

Lionel Messi contract: Why is PSG keen on extending Lionel Messi contract?

Lionel Messi PSG contract was for two years and the former Barcelona player is entering his final season. With World Cup in Qatar just a couple of months away the Parisians believe that their star player is ready to explode. Spanish media outlet MARCA has reported that PSG have contacted Messi’s camp regarding a contract renewal for one more year. The report states that while Messi hasn't been presented with an official contract offer yet, the club is showing its willingness to make it happen.

However, the report states that Messi's idea is to wait until after the FIFA World Cup after which he will take some time to analyze his future. The report also states that the 35-year-old wants to not only assess his physical condition, but also wants to see his state of mind and how motivated he will be going forwards. Keeping Lionel Messi for one more season will only reap rewards for the club financially. The report states that last season the former Barcelona player brought new sponsorship deals for the club, with the average going from 3-5 million to 5-8 million per brand. The club also reported that 60% of the team jerseys were sold last year.

Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG next season?

While PSG is keen to renew Lionel Messi's contract reports have emerged about Mabappe and Messi having differences over Neymar's future at the club. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi comment's on Neymar's future has cast doubts over Brazilians' future at the club. Reports have stated that Mbappe's new contract with PSG will see him have more say in club decisions which also questions Neymar's future at the club. According to mirror.co.uk report video footage of Kylian Mbappe appearing to ignore Neymar during a pre-season training session has emerged after reports of a fallout between the two emerged. With such issues at the club, it remains to see if Messi still sees his future with the French club.