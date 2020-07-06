Lionel Messi Has Scored 7 Percent Of Barcelona Goals Of All Time In This INCREDIBLE Stat

Following Sunday's 4-1 win over Villarreal, Barcelona reached a new milestone in the club's history by scoring a total of 9,000 goals in all competitions. Astonishingly, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has contributed 7 percent of all Barcelona goals. Barcelona scored their first official goal back on April 5, 1909, in a 3-2 loss in the semifinals of the Spanish championship that was played in Madrid. Roma Forns opened Barcelona's account and just over 111 years later, Spanish U-21 star Ansu Fati scored the milestone goal number 9,000 for the Spanish giants.

Lionel Messi stats: Lionel Messi record 7 percent of all Barcelona goals

The Lionel Messi record for the most Barcelona goals stands at a staggering 630 goals. No other Barcelona player comes near the Lionel Messi record as Spain legend Cesar takes the second spot on the list with 232 goals. However, with Barcelona reaching a new milestone Lionel Messi has scored an incredible 7 percent of all Barcelona goals. Impressively, Lionel Messi has played for only 15 years at the club.

Lionel Messi stats: Breakdown of Lionel Messi record

Lionel Messi has scored the most goals in LaLiga history with 441 goals since 2004. Along with the most goals scored, the Argentine icon also has the most number of assists in the Spanish top division (179). Lionel Messi has scored a total of 114 goals in the Champions League for Barcelona, 54 goals in the Copa Del Rey, 14 goals in the Spanish Super Cup, five goals in the FIFA Club World Cup and three goals in the UEFA Super Cup.

LaLiga news: Lionel Messi stats this season

Lionel Messi has once again been in ruthless form this season netting 22 times in the Spanish top flight. Messi has also recorded 19 assists this campaign. Although Messi failed to get on the scoresheet against Villarreal on Sunday night, the 33-year-old notched up two assists in the 4-1 rout of the Yellow Submarine. In total, Messi has scored 27 goals for Barcelona in all competitions this season with a total of 22 assists.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram