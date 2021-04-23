Messi Scores 468th LaLiga Goal, Same As Shearer, Rooney COMBINED In EPL In 418 Fewer Games

Barcelona recorded an emphatic win in LaLiga on Thursday night and star forward Lionel Messi was at it again, grabbing the headlines. The Barcelona ace scored his fourth brace in the last six games in all competitions. As a result, the Blaugrana closed the gap to LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid to just five points with a game in hand and the title race heating up with rivals Real Madrid also in the mix. Apart from Messi making a glorious gesture by letting teammate Antoine Griezmann take the penalty (Messi was on a hat-trick), he stunned fans with this particular stat which involves England and Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

Lionel Messi scored his 468th LaLiga goal and one particular Twitter user noticed a stat that left football fans in shock. Lionel Messi now has as many goals as Premier League legends Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer combined. To add to the dynamic stat, the Argentine great has done this in 418 fewer games.

Alan Shearer Premier League record

Alan Shearer is widely regarded as one of the best players in Premier League history and several pundits believe that his Premier League record of goals will never be broken. During his 18-year-long senior footballing career, Shearer played for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United, scoring 283 goals in the process. From this tally of goals, he scored a staggering 260 in the Premier League which is the most in the competition to date.

Other Alan Shearer Premier League records include the most goals in a 42-game season (34). Shearer also holds the record for the first player to reach 100 Premier League goals in the fewest matches (124). Considering that no player has broken any of these records in the past two decades, it seems that his records could stay for an eternity.

Wayne Rooney stats

Although Wayne Rooney did not reach the heights of Alan Shearer in terms of goals scored as many expected, his stats are still nothing short of staggering. The former English and Manchester United captain is the second-highest Premier League all-time scorer with 208 goals. Moreover, Rooney has also provided the third-highest assists (103). This mind-boggling tally of goals scored and assists make him the only Premier League player to score at least 200 Premier League goals and provide 100 assists.

Lionel Messi LaLiga record: Barcelona striker breaks combined Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer Premier League record in 418 fewer games

Lionel Messi has just scored his 468th La Liga goal. To put that into some sort of context, it’s the same number as Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, the Premier League’s top two all-time leading scorers, COMBINED.



In 418 fewer games. — Luke Ticehürst (@LT_34) April 22, 2021



With Lionel Messi regularly breaking records, other footballers may soon have no record to hold. Messi's 468th LaLiga goal means that the Argentine has now scored as many goals scored by the Premier League's top two scorers, Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, albeit in another league, in 418 fewer games. Lionel Messi LaLiga records include most career goals (468), most goals scored in a season (50), most career assists (190), most assists made in a season (21), most league goals in a calendar year (59), including several other records.