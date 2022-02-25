Messi To Barcelona? Maradona's Son Makes Stunning Prediction; 'He Will Return'

Diego Maradona's son Diego Sinagra has predicted that Argentine striker Lionel Messi will soon return to his childhood club Barcelona. Messi was forced to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain last year while Barcelona were suffering from the financial crisis. Maradona's son has now expressed his belief that Messi will move back to Barca and that it could happen as early as the summer transfer window.

Sinagra said he can tell by looking at Messi that the striker is not happy at PSG, adding that he belongs to Barcelona "without a doubt".

"I am convinced that Leo Messi will return to Barca. Maybe this coming summer. He doesn't look happy there. Obviously, he is a great player and when you play like that you show it wherever he is. But his place in Barcelona, ​​without a doubt," Sinagra was quoted as saying to told Diario Sport.

Could Messi return to Barca this summer?

It is highly unlikely that Messi will make the move to Barca this summer because his contract with PSG is valid until the end of the 2022-23 season. However, Messi himself has expressed his desire to return to Barcelona in the future in some capacity or the other.

Messi's performance has dipped significantly since joining PSG. As far as Messi's statistics are concerned, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored a total of seven goals since joining the club in August last year. Messi has scored two goals in the 15 Ligue 1 matches he has played for PSG, while he has scored five goals while appearing in six UEFA Champions League games this season.

When asked to compare Messi with his late father, Sinagra said his "old man" has no comparison. Sinagra said after Maradona, it is Messi who comes next in football history for him. "My old man has no comparison. And not only in Argentina, they compared it all over the world but it doesn't make sense. For me, after my old man, Messi comes in the history of football," Sinagra said.

Image: AP