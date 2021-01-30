Messi To PSG: Di Maria Told To Stay At Ligue 1 Club As 'Cook' If Messi Joins Next Season

Argentinian veteran Ángel Di María has further flamed rumours that teammate and close friend Lionel Messi may join Ligue 1 side, Paris-Saint Germain. After a tense battle with his current team ended in stalemate at the beginning of this season, Messi may ramp up his efforts to finally leave Barcelona after his contract expires at the end of the ongoing season. As a legend of the game, Messi's availability has already drawn interest from several big names, with Di Maria's PSG being among the loudest in their pursuit.

Also Read | Messi Transfer latest news: Argentina Star's Father Comments On Potential Summer Transfer

Messi to PSG: Lionel Messi transfer news

The Lionel Messi transfer from Barcelona will be one of the biggest moments for football this upcoming season. The iconic 18-year long partnership had its most tense moment last year when rumours of a falling out between Messi and the team management surfaced. His plea to leave the side rejected, the 33-year-old stayed on. However, with his contract set to come to an end in 2021, as of now, the most willing taker for the GOAT are Ligue 1 side PSG, who already boast the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Messi's Argentina teammate and friend, Angel Di Maria.

Also Read | Messi to PSG? Pochettino Leaves PSG's Gates Open For Messi, Insists Great Players Are Welcome

Speaking about the rumoured move, an enthusiastic Di Maria said, “I always had the dream of playing with Messi in a club team. Every time we go to the Argentine national team, it seems very short. I always had the dream of playing with him, having him by my side every day”. The 31-year-old also talked about how he was once on the cusp of moving to Messi's Barcelona, saying, “I had, at one time, chances to go to FC Barcelona, but it was not possible. It seems that there is another chance [to play with Messi], but my contract is ending here. I don’t know what could happen, but I would love it, and I would be very happy”.

After a long and storied career spanning 16 years, Di Maria has played with the best in the business. “I had the chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé. Playing with Leo, I could retire happily. It would be the best. I couldn’t ask for anything more in football,” said the Argentine. He also added how his wife had hilariously told him that "if Leo comes [to PSG] you can stay on as a cook".

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: Ligue 1 Giants Could Swoop In For Sergio Ramos And Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria contract extension

With his contract with PSG set to expire in June 2021, Di Maria has been linked with a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur where he might reunite with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho. However, there is little reason to believe that things have gone sour between the Argentine and PSG. Di Maria himself has dispelled any rumours of a transfer, saying, “There is a new coaching staff. I am only focused on impressing them. I handle it very calmly and I enjoy life day to day”.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Learning French Amid PSG Transfer Interest: Reports

Image Credits: AP