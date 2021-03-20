Messi Transfer News: Neymar Ex-agent's HUGE Revelation On Argentine's Plans, Duo's Reunion

Barcelona fans have been craving for a much-talked-about reunion of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. In the past few months, Messi has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with his Barcelona contract set to expire at the end of the current season. But Neymar’s former agent insists the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will not leave Barcelona. Instead, the Brazilian winger would mark his return to Camp Nou under new president Joan Laporta.

Messi Neymar reunion on cards? Former agent hints at Neymar transfer

Former Barcelona scout from Brazil and Neymar’s ex-agent Andre Cury has, in an interview with El Litoral, made bold claims over a possible reunion of Messi and Neymar. Citing the fact that he spent 10 years at Barcelona, Cury claims he will be the happiest if the PSG superstar returned to Camp Nou.

He went on to assert that the door for Neymar at Barcelona on a possible return is very much open. "Neymar has an open door at Barcelona, their fans knows he made a mistake and even he recognised it sometime later. Two years ago, Neymar formally asked me to return to Barcelona, we tried and we were really close to getting him out of Paris, but because of details, it didn't happen,” thus confirming the Neymar transfer talks.

Messi transfer news: Did Neymar, Mbappe try to persuade Barca legend?

Of late, Messi has been linked with a Camp Nou exit. The Argentine legend has been rumoured to be on the move to the French capital, to play alongside Neymar. PSG superstar Angel Di Maria has in the recent past welcomed the prospect of playing alongside Messi at Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 giants aim to use two of their greatest assets, Neymar and Mbappe in convincing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to move to the French capital. Indeed, PSG have the requisite financial strength to meet Messi's hefty wage demands. The Messi net worth is estimated at $600 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The club wouldn't be much worried about his transfer fee as he will leave as a free agent once his contract ends in June this year.

Cury confident of Messi Neymar reunion at Barcelona

But Cury rubbishes the Messi transfer news, stating that Barcelona president Laporta will not let him leave. He further claims that Messi has made up his mind of continuing with the Blaugrana and is clear that he will bring down the curtains to his glorious career at Camp Nou itself. The Neymar net worth stands at $200 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. "Neymar will play with Messi again, but in Barcelona," he concluded.

Image courtesy: Barcelona, Neymar Twitter

Note: The Neymar net worth and Messi net worth figures have been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website doesn't guarantee a 100% accuracy in the figures.