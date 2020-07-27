Lionel Messi Urges Barca To Snap Up Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa As Quique Setien Replacement

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reportedly urged the club to plot a sensational move for Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa as a replacement for Quique Setien. The Catalonian giants endured a tumultuous season, having lost the LaLiga title to Real Madrid amid reports of a rift between the players and coaching staff. Despite taking charge of Barcelona in January, the results and poor performances under Quique Setien have sparked rumours that the Barcelona coach might get the sack before the Champions League resumes next month.

Lionel Messi angling for fellow Argentine Marcelo Bielsa as Barcelona coach

According to reports from Daily Mail, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to convince Marcelo Bielsa to take up the reins at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi was furious with Barcelona after the club surrendered the league title to Real Madrid following a humiliating defeat to Osasuna and Messi labelled his team 'weak and erratic'. Amid the current turmoil at Barcelona, manager Quique Setien has come under immense pressure with his job on the line. Reports claim that the 61-year-old might get the sack before the UCL tournament resumes next month.

Marcelo Bielsa guided Leeds United back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. Although Leeds missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season via the playoffs, Bielsa has secured a move back to the English top flight in his second season in charge of the club. The Argentine manager has worked wonders at Leeds United since taking charge of the club in 2018, implementing a dominant, expansive style of play that is well suited to Barcelona's philosophy.

Bielsa's contract with Leeds United expires next week and it remains to be seen whether the 64-year-old will sign a contract extension with his newly-promoted club. Hence, Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona to make a move for Bielsa and prise him away from Elland Road. Lionel Messi is believed to have a huge say on who will take over as manager at Barcelona should Setien depart.

Along with rumours of a rift between the players and the coaching staff, Barcelona are also in a financial crisis and looking to offload several players in the summer. There is also a strained relationship between Lionel Messi and Director of Football, Eric Abidal, as the pair have publicly criticised each other in the past. Lionel Messi reportedly believes that Bielsa would be an ideal candidate to sort out the current mess at Barcelona.

Image Credits - AP / Leo Messi Instagram