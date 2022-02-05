Messi Vs Lewandowski 'FIFA’s The Best Award Bigger Than Ballon D'Or,' Claims Bayern Star

The Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski rivalry may have just intensified as the Bayern Munich star has claimed that his FIFA Best Men's Player award is bigger than the Argentine's record seventh Ballon d'Or despite the prestige of the trophy provided by France Football usually considered more.

The Polish international claimed that the voting process involved in determining the FIFA Best Men's Player award was more legitimate than that of the Ballon d'Or, where just journalists vote for individual honour. He believes that the journalists may not understand the game in as much depth as former players and others who have played the game.

Messi vs Lewandowski: Polish star takes fresh swipe at Argentine

While speaking to a Polish magazine as per Marca, Robert Lewandowski said, "I have been thinking lately and I have come to the conclusion that the FIFA award is more important. Only journalists vote for the Ballon d'Or, there is no clear verification. Instead, professional football and the press vote for the FIFA award."

The 33-year old added, "The captains and coaches of each national team can evaluate our performances in a more realistic and objective manner because they know how much each match, each record, each injury means. Perhaps in the prestigious ranking, the Ballon d’Or is better positioned, but the recognition I received by winning The Best makes me proud because I know how hard I worked for many years."

Considering the staggering season of Lewandowski, several believed that he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or last year more than Messi, who has struggled since he has made the switch to Paris Saint-German (PSG) from Barcelona. The Argentine captain has scored just one goal in Ligue 1 so far despite making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, the Bayern Munich star has already scored a jaw-dropping 23 goals in just 20 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Lewandowski reveals Messi did not vote for him

Robert Lewandowski was seemingly left disappointed that Lionel Messi did not vote for him as the FIFA Men's Best Player. Speaking of the situation, the Bayern Munich star said, "I voted for Messi because I appreciate what he did in 2021 and, of course, earlier, Messi voted for me in the Ballon d'Or, and I don't know why his point of view changed later."

Because of the Argentine's snub, the Messi vs Lewandowski rivalry may have just intensified, with the Polish international seemingly not taking the PSG star's recent stance too kindly.