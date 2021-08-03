'Messi Wants To Stay At Barca And We Must Make Sure He Does', Says FCB President Laporta

While speaking at Wednesday's official presentation of Emerson Royal, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted that he is confident that Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club. Messi's transfer saga has been the major news ever since the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract expired in June. However, with Barcelona reportedly facing issues to adhere to LaLiga's spending limits for next season, the Argentine may need to wait until January to register a new contract.

Joan Laporta is confident Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

While speaking to Barcelona's official media channel at the presentation of summer signing Emerson Royal on Monday, Joan Laporta said that Barcelona were in talks of getting Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou. Laporta said, "We are in the process of getting Messi to stay. He wants to stay at Barça and we have to make sure that happens. We all want Messi in La Liga because he is a world-class player, the best in the world, and he clearly helps to promote the league. I know Leo wants to stay and appreciate that highly. Everything is very much on the right track."

Financial concerns delay Leo Messi's contract extension with Barcelona

With Barcelona set to kickstart their 2021/22 LaLiga campaign on August 15, the Catalans need to address Lionel Messi's contract negotiations at the earliest. Barcelona are unable to offer their club legend a new contract at the moment as they are having difficulties complying with the league's spending limits for next season. In the case the Blaugrana are unable to reduce their expenses, they will risk not being able to register Messi's contract until January.

Joan Laporta discusses Barcelona's vision for new season

While revealing new summer signing Emerson Royal, Joan Laporta also discussed Barcelona's aspirations for the coming season. Laporta said, "The team is in high spirits. They are looking forward to the season. The manager is happy and motivated because the squad is nicely balanced. Royal will bring something new. There's a good vibe and all the players have told me how much they are hoping to win things and how the club comes before their own interests. I really like the attitude of the veterans and the advice they are giving to the younger players. And I like the intensity in the way they are playing."