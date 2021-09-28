'Messi Was At Barcelona But Now He Has To Respect Mbappe': Anelka On Who Is No.1 At PSG

When the transfer window shut at the beginning of September this year, the entire footballing world's eyes were fixed on Paris Saint-Germain. They had managed to do something that no other club in the world, other than Barcelona, had managed to do, as they signed Lionel Messi. Footballing fans across the world were waiting to see the new PSG front three of Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe in action.

However, so far it has been a letdown with nothing but a few controversial incidents happening, Messi was subbed off and refused to shake PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino's hand, and then Mbappe and Neymar having a falling out, things have not exactly gone to plan so far for the Parisians.

Pochettino has been advised to build his team around Messi so that the team can win the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. However, according to Nicolas Anelka, Messi needs to 'serve' Mbappe who has been at PSG longer than the Argentine superstar.

Anelka told Le Parisien, "Mbappe has to lead the attack because he's No.1. Messi was at Barcelona, but now he has to serve Mbappe. He's been at the club for five years and Messi has to respect him.

Mbappe must move from Ligue 1 if he wants to win the Ballon d'Or

Anelka also spoke of the Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer speculation and said that PSG will have to do everything to keep him. But according to Anelka, the 22-year-old already has his mindset on joining the Blancos because that is where he can win the Ballon d'Or, he added that Mbappe will not manage winning it while France as the league is now ranked sixth by UEFA coefficient.

"He's a phenomenal player in terms of his speed, there's no one better on the planet. If Paris want to have the best team, they have to do everything they can to keep him. But I think it's very clear in Kylian's head. He wants to see something else, and that makes sense. He's dreaming of the Ballon d'Or, and how can he win it if he's playing in the sixth-best league by UEFA coefficient? If Kylian had been in England or Spain for the last three years, he would have already won the Ballon d'Or," said Anelka as quoted by Goal.com.

Besides Messi, they also managed to get Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnaraumma, Gerorginio Wijnaldum, Nuno Mendes, and Achraf Hamkimi. Hakimi, Wijnaldum, and Donnaraumma have gotten off to life at PSG well especially the Morrocan full-back who has managed to score three goals and provide two assists in the 10 matches that he has played so far.

(Image: AP)