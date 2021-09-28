Last Updated:

'Messi Was At Barcelona But Now He Has To Respect Mbappe': Anelka On Who Is No.1 At PSG

Nicolas Anelka says that six-time Ballon d'Or Lionel Messi needs to 'serve' World Cup winning forward Kylian Mbappe who is No.1 according to Anelka.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Lionel Messi

Image: AP


When the transfer window shut at the beginning of September this year, the entire footballing world's eyes were fixed on Paris Saint-Germain. They had managed to do something that no other club in the world, other than Barcelona, had managed to do, as they signed Lionel Messi. Footballing fans across the world were waiting to see the new PSG front three of Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe in action.

However, so far it has been a letdown with nothing but a few controversial incidents happening, Messi was subbed off and refused to shake PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino's hand, and then Mbappe and Neymar having a falling out, things have not exactly gone to plan so far for the Parisians.

Pochettino has been advised to build his team around Messi so that the team can win the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. However, according to Nicolas Anelka, Messi needs to 'serve' Mbappe who has been at PSG longer than the Argentine superstar.

READ | Lionel Messi to miss game against Montpellier but could be back against Man City in UCL

Anelka told Le Parisien, "Mbappe has to lead the attack because he's No.1. Messi was at Barcelona, but now he has to serve Mbappe. He's been at the club for five years and Messi has to respect him.

Mbappe must move from Ligue 1 if he wants to win the Ballon d'Or

Anelka also spoke of the Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer speculation and said that PSG will have to do everything to keep him. But according to Anelka, the 22-year-old already has his mindset on joining the Blancos because that is where he can win the Ballon d'Or, he added that Mbappe will not manage winning it while France as the league is now ranked sixth by UEFA coefficient.

READ | PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unsure about Ramos' debut; 'hope he'll be available soon'

"He's a phenomenal player in terms of his speed, there's no one better on the planet. If Paris want to have the best team, they have to do everything they can to keep him. But I think it's very clear in Kylian's head. He wants to see something else, and that makes sense. He's dreaming of the Ballon d'Or, and how can he win it if he's playing in the sixth-best league by UEFA coefficient? If Kylian had been in England or Spain for the last three years, he would have already won the Ballon d'Or," said Anelka as quoted by Goal.com.

READ | 'Calm and composed' Lionel Messi set for PSG home debut against Lyon

Besides Messi, they also managed to get Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnaraumma, Gerorginio Wijnaldum, Nuno Mendes, and Achraf Hamkimi. Hakimi, Wijnaldum, and Donnaraumma have gotten off to life at PSG well especially the Morrocan full-back who has managed to score three goals and provide two assists in the 10 matches that he has played so far.

READ | Lionel Messi set to miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Metz; Mauricio Pochettino reveals why

(Image: AP)

READ | PSG's Kylian Mbappe complains about Neymar, says 'he does not give me that pass'; WATCH
Tags: Lionel Messi, PSG, Kylian Mbappe
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com