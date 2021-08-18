'Messi Will Continue To Rise With The Quality Of Players At PSG', Says Angel Di Maria

Lionel Messi's bidding goodbye to Barcelona was one news that football fans worldwide would have never dreamed about. The 34-year-old bid farewell to Camp Nou after spending 21 years of his career at the club and will now don the jersey of Paris Saint Germain with whom he signed a two-year-contract following Barcelona exit. At PSG, Messi will reunite with former teammate Neymar and Angel Di Maria with whom he plays in the Argentina team.

Angel Di Maria on playing alongside Lionel Messi

Di Maria scored the only goal of the Copa America 2021 final for Argentina to lift the trophy and also end Messi nightmare of not winning the international title with the country. With his fellow countrymen now joining PSG, he will once again get a chance to feature alongside the football icon at club level as well.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Di Maria revealed what it is like to feature with Messi on the pitch. He said “For me, honestly, it’s very easy to play with him. If you run, he throws the ball to you and it falls at your feet. There are no excuses for anything. I have an excellent relationship with him on and off the field. It’s easy to see what he wants.”

He further said that Messi will find grand success at PSG with the quality of the players in the team. “I think Messi gets better every year,. With the quality of players PSG has, his level will continue to rise. That’s going to give him an extra plus. Having Neymar, Mbappe and Verratti. The coach is going to put together a team to make him feel as good as possible.”

Messi PSG Debut: When Will Messi Play For PSG?

After missing PSG's opening match against Strasbourg, questions have emerged as to when will Messi play for PSG. While there are no clear indications on Messi PSG debut, but according to AS, Messi's debut could be pushed until September 12 specifically to make his first appearance in front of a full crowd at the Parc des Princes. But according to Sky Sports, he is expected to make his debut away against Reims on August 29, however, if he makes his debut on August 29 or the week after is something we will have to wait and see.