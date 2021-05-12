Messi's 29 LaLiga Goals This Season Include Only 1 Against Real Madrid, Atletico & Sevilla

Barcelona twice threw away the lead to draw 3-3 against Levante on Tuesday in a potentially fatal blow to their chances of winning the LaLiga title. Ronald Koeman's men took a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Pedri but the hosts struck back twice in quick succession to level the game before the hour mark. Ousmane Dembele then gave Barcelona the lead once again in the 64th minute but an 83rd-minute equaliser by Sergio Leon ensured that the two teams finished the game with a point each.

Lionel Messi put a dominant Barcelona in front after 26 minutes and then played a part in Pedri tapping in their second goal in the 34th after a sweeping team move. Levante got a foothold in the game with a header from Gonzalo Melero in the 57th and talismanic forward Jose Luis Morales equalised three minutes later.

Ousmane Dembele restored the visitors' lead in the 64th and looked to have sent Ronald Koeman's side provisionally top of LaLiga table but Levante came back at them and equalised again when striker Sergio Leon netted at the near post in the 83rd minute. The draw took Barcelona into second place in the LaLiga standings on 76 points, one behind leaders Atletico Madrid and one ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, who both have a game in hand.

Diego Simeone's Atletico can go four points clear of the Catalans with victory at home to Real Sociedad on Wednesday, while Real Madrid visit Granada on Thursday.

Lionel Messi LaLiga stats: LaLiga top scorer Lionel Messi has scored just one goal vs top 3 this season

Although Messi is leading the Pichichi race this season with 29 goals, only one of them has come against the top 3 this season. Messi has failed to score against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in both league games this campaign. He failed to score against Sevilla in October as well but did find the net in Barcelona's 2-0 win over Julen Lopetegui's side in February.

Barcelona fixtures for remainder of LaLiga season

Barcelona will now have to rely on Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid dropping points if they are to stand any chance of winning the LaLiga title. They will face Celta Vigo on Sunday in their penultimate game of the season before closing off the campaign away against Eibar on May 23.

