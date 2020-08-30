Messi's Incredible Journey Compiled In 'official Tribute' Video Ahead Of Barcelona Exit

Lionel Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona has come out as a shock for the Catalan faithful. On the other hand, the Messi transfer reports have already racked interest on his next possible destination. With a Messi transfer away from Barcelona imminent, a YouTube channel that is run by a fan of the Argentine has produced an incredible video as the ‘official tribute’ to the departing superstar.

Messi tribute video goes viral

A YouTuber, who goes by the name Magical Messi, boasting of more than a million followers, has produced a video as a mark of tribute to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. The video sheds light on the incredible journey of the 33-year-old spanning almost two decades. The video begins with an old interview during which a young Messi speaks about his dream of succeeding with Barcelona.

The video also covers the interview in which late NBA legend Kobe Bryant reveals the time he was introduced to the Argentine as the ‘best player in the world’ by Ronaldinho. It lasts close to 10 minutes and covers various facets of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, right from his rise on the European scene until the present.

Messi Barcelona career brief

Having spent close to two decades at Barcelona, Messi has gone to become the most successful player in the glorious history of the Camp Nou outfit. With 731 first-team appearances, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted a spectacular 634 goals across all competitions, winning almost every possible accolade. He stands undeterred as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, having netted thrice the number of goals than second-placed Cesar.

Messi transfer: Argentine to Man City?

As things stand, Manchester City are the favourites to seal the Messi transfer. The Etihad-based outfit have chalked out an ambitious plan to lure the Spanish giants into agreeing on a deal, with reports suggesting that the club will pay €100 million. The deal also involves four Man City players including the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia, Bernardo Silva and Angelino. Meanwhile, Juventus have also registered their interest in the Messi transfer in an attempt to form a 'super team' alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

