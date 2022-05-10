Messi's Teammate Recalls PSG Transfer; 'Don't Know What Happened On That Trip To Barca'

Lionel Messi's Barcelona departure shocked the entire footballing world as the Argentina skipper made his move to Paris during the summer transfer window. Messi left Barcelona in August 2021 after a 17-year stay at Camp Nou as the Catalan club was unable to tie him down to a contract extension due to their financial troubles. Messi's compatriot Leandro Paredes has revealed his shock over the Argentina skipper's transfer U-turn.

Leandro Paredes on Lionel Messi's PSG transfer to PSG from Barcelona

After Barcelona was unable to renew Lionel Messi's contract, PSG signed the Argentinian on free transfer. Paredes was pictured with Messi in Ibiza before Messi's move form Barcelona was confirmed. The departure led to a lot of rumours on a potential move to Parc des Princes. Paredes during an interview confirmed that before departing Barcelona they had tried to convince the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to join them in Paris, however, he had his heart set on remaining at Camp Nou.

Paredes while speaking to TyC Sports said "We had seen him in Ibiza the day before, and he was leaving the next day to sign with his club (Barça), that was all, We still told him come with us' but he told us 'I've already arranged everything, tomorrow I'm travelling to sign.

He further added "Then I don't know what happened on that trip to Barcelona, ​​because the very night he was going to sign the contract, he told us he was coming here. At first, we obviously didn't believe him. When he told me that he had already arranged everything and that he was going to Paris to sign the contract, I said to him: 'Until you sign and I see you wearing the Paris Saint-Germain shirt, I won't believe you'."

Messi PSG transfer

Lionel Messi signed a PSG contract worth €35 million per season for two years and it included bonuses with an option to extend it to June 2024. Messi had spent his entire career at Barcelona, coming through the club's academy before going on to score 672 goals in 778 appearances after making his senior debut in 2003. Following Messi's arrival, PSG were able to capture the Ligue 1 title. The 34-year-old provided 13 assists to help the club regain the Ligue 1 title, but he was targeted with boos by supporters following the club's disappointing round of 16 exit at the hands of Real Madrid in Champions League.