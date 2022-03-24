Mesut Ozil, Former Arsenal Midfielder, Suspended By Fenerbahce With Immediate Effect

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid attacking playmaker Mesut Ozil has been suspended by Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, however, no official reason has been provided. The player is not the only one with his fellow team-mate Ozan Tufan too has been suspended with immediate effect.

A statement released by the club's official account read: "Our Football A Team players Mesut Özil and Ozan Tufan have been excluded from the squad as per the decision taken. It is announced to the public."

While many guess that Mesut Ozil was suspended on the grounds of disciplinary issues which were seen during his time at Arsenal under managers Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, which also led to him terminating his contract six months before it was due to officially expire. However, as per Connor Humm, journalist, TheAFCnewsroom who has been following the developments claims that Ozil and Ozan had an argument with the coach İsmail Kartal over lack of game time and thus have been axed from the squad.

Mesut Ozil did not play because his debts from the club were not paid? Nothing to do with the facts says the club

Earlier, Mesut Ozil missed out a few games reportedly due to a back injury but Turkish media suggested that his recent absences were possibly not due to an injury but over a dispute over his salary.

The club, however, denied that Ozil had effectively gone on strike due to a row over unpaid wages. The club is known to currently have a debt of more than £300 million but hit back at the claim with a strongly-worded statement.

“The news that Mesut Ozil did not play because his debts from the club were not paid have nothing to do with the facts,” it said.

Image: Twitter/Goal