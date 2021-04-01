Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac Attackers From 2019 London Incident Jailed For 100 Years

The armed gang of thieves who attempted to rob Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac back in 2019 have been given lengthy prison sentences. Both Ozil and Kolasinac were colleagues at Arsenal from 2017-2021 with the latter currently on loan at Schalke from The Gunners. Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil now is at Fenerbahçe.

Mesut Ozil Sead Kolasinac attack

The London gang who attempted to rob Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac of their expensive watches in 2019 have now been handed combined jail sentences of over 100 years. A total of eight men have been sentenced for a violent campaign in London where they used both knives and firearms in a series of violent robberies between April 2019 and July 2020. As per reports, one member of the London gang, Jordan Northover, attempted to snatch £200,000 worth of watches from Ozil and Kolasinac using a knitting needle in July 2019. The official report from Metropolitan Police is given in the tweet below.

Detective Sergeant Gary Taylor from the Flying Squad commented upon the arrest

Following the verdict, Detective Sergeant Gary Taylor from the Flying Squad commented upon the arrest and highlighted the police's intentions to keep the citizens safe. "The way this gang targeted their victims and threatened them with weapons during their crime spree was truly shocking and abhorrent. The impact these heinous crimes have had on the victims cannot be understated. These defendants wrongly thought they wouldn’t be caught. However, Flying Squad officers were able to close the net on these robbers and bring them into custody after a proactive surveillance operation. I would like to praise the victims for supporting this prosecution, and I hope these convictions will go some way to giving them some comfort. Across London, officers are working hard to keep the public safe by identifying people involved in serious violence and bringing them to justice," said the detective.

Arsenal form and Premier League table update

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side have not had the best of Premier League campaigns this season as they find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table. However, The Gunners seemed to have found a resurgence in form as they are unbeaten in their last four league games (2W 2D). With nine games remaining this season and seven points separating Arsenal from West Ham, who occupy the last European spot, Arsenal fans will still hope that their team can qualify for European football next season.