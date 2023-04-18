Mesut Ozil To Start Political Career, Stand In Turkish Parliamentary Elections: Report

Mesut Ozil could make his foray into a different field as the former Real Madrid footballer is reportedly in the running for the Turkish parliamentary elections. Ozil might be a candidate for the ruling AK Party as he has reportedly been included in the candidate list submitted to the Supreme Election Board. Ozil recently hung up his boots from all forms of football.

Mesut Ozil to be a ruling party candidate in Turkey: Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is said to have a pretty close relationship with the former German international who also happens to be of Turkish origin as his parents hail from that part of the world. Ozil was at the end of severe criticism when his picture with Erdogan went viral on social media when the Turkish visited the UK in 2018.

Ozil also played an influential role when Germany claimed the FIFA World Cup title in 2014.

Despite representing Germany throughout his career he has never hidden his Turkish connection as he has openly supported the country on several occasions which has had some adverse effects. Erdogan hinted there could be a surprise entrant in the candidate list of his party and it seems Ozil could be that missing link. The President was Ozil's best man when the player got hitched in 2019.

The former Arsenal player played predominantly in the La Liga, Premier League and Bundesliga while he also featured in the Turkish Super League. His most influential time was with Real Madrid where he lifted the La Liga title alongside Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

He also enjoyed a healthy spell at Arsenal before falling out with manager Mikel Arteta and eventually sealed a transfer to Fenerbahce. Back in 2018, the footballer had opened up on his rumoured closeness with Erdogan. "My job is a footballer and not a politician, and our meeting was not an endorsement of any policies.

"Whether it had been the Turkish or the German President, my actions would've been no different."

The official announcement is yet to arrive and how he fares in this new role remains to be seen.