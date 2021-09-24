Metz Boss Advises Kylian Mbappe To Be 'more Humble' After 'unsportsmanlike Action'

Paris Saint-German (PSG) continued their perfect record in Ligue 1 as they notched their seventh consecutive victory against Metz on Wednesday night. The Ligue 1 giants beat their French counterparts 2-1 thanks to a brace from Achraf Hakimi. The right wing-back scored his first goal in the fifth minute before scoring another in stoppage time.

However, PSG's win was overshadowed by an incident that took place during the match when Kylian Mbappe attempted to score in an 'unsportsmanlike' fashion. As a result of the incident, the French international was involved in a heated argument with Metz players. After the match, the Metz boss Frederic Antonetti asked the French international to be 'more humble.'

Metz boss asks Kylian Mbappe to be 'more humble'

Kylian Mbappe was slammed by Metz boss Frederic Antonetti after the French international attempted to score while returning the ball to goalkeeper Oukidja after the ball was put out of play due to an injury. Mbappe attempted to lob the goalkeeper from distance, forcing a back-peddling Oukidja to make an outstanding stop to prevent the ball from going in the back of the net. As a result, several Metz players were unsurprisingly frustrated due to the 2018 World Cup winner's unsportsmanlike gesture.

Mbappe's action also prompted Antonetti to vent out his frustration after the match. Speaking of Mbappe's action to the media after the match, the Metz boss said, "Kylian Mbappe had better behave differently if he wants to be loved. I adore this player, he is very, very strong, but he would benefit from showing more humble behaviour. In the game, he had been non-existent. It happens when he cannot find space."

Ligue 1 standings update: PSG lead by seven points

After seven matches, PSG currently leads the Ligue 1 standings by seven points from second-placed Marseille, who have played a game less. The Ligue 1 giants have scored a staggering 20 goals in this time and have conceded just 13. PSG will hope to continue this form in their next game when they face Montpellier this Saturday night. The PSG vs Montpellier game is scheduled to begin live at 12:30 AM IST on September 26.

